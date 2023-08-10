 
close
Thursday August 10, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Court remands secretary of Moonis

By Our Correspondent
August 10, 2023

LAHORE: An accountability court has remanded Moonis Elahi’s secretary Sohail Asghar till August 16 for investigations. The NAB, which had arrested Asghar, produced him in the accountability court on Wednesday. The NAB lawyer said the accused received kickbacks in government contracts and should be physically remanded for investigations. The court accepted the request and allowed his physical remand.