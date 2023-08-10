Canadian High Commissioner meets Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE: Canadian High Commissioner met Vice President and Chief Organiser of PMLN Maryam Nawaz Sharif here on Wednesday.
During the meeting, Maryam Nawaz and Canadian High Commissioner Leslie Scanlon discussed issues of mutual interest.
Maryam welcomed the Canadian High Commissioner on arrival, she said that Pakistan and Canada have excellent bilateral relations in various fields including democracy, Pakistanis living in Canada are strengthening the friendship between the two countries.
Maryam Nawaz said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has given a comprehensive package for the rights and facilities of overseas Pakistanis, creating special courts to resolve issues related to the properties of overseas Pakistanis.
