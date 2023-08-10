On last day of PDM govt: ECNEC approves major national development projects

ISLAMABAD: On the last day of the outgoing PDM-led government, the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved various development projects, including resilient housing reconstruction and restoration in Balochistan, with the help of a World Bank loan of Rs 43.4 billion over the next five years and five months.

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting of the ECNEC on Wednesday, which approved various national development projects, including the construction of Awaran and Panjgur dams & Resilient Housing Reconstruction & Restoration in Balochistan; Punjab Urban Land Systems Enhancement project, dualization of road in Bahawalpur district in Punjab province; Phase-1 of establishment of regional grids in GB region; construction/reconstruction of existing schools in Sindh affected by rain/floods of 2022 and revised Sindh Solar project in Sindh.

The ECNEC considered and approved a World Bank-funded project of Ministry of Planning, Development & Special Initiatives titled “Resilient Housing Reconstruction and Restoration in all districts of Balochistan at a cost of Rs43,400 million. The project is to be executed by Government of Balochistan through Federal PMU & provincial PIU to support communities to reconstruct their houses affected by floods in 2022 in Balochistan. The entire cost will be borne by the Federal Government.

The ECNEC also considered a project of Board of Revenue (BoR) regarding “Punjab Urban Land Systems Enhancement Project (PULSE)” at an updated cost of Rs26, 440.704 million, to be fully financed by the World Bank. The project is to be executed by Punjab Board of Revenue (BoR) through Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) in Punjab.

A project of Ministry of Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit Baltistan titled “Establishment of Regional Grids in Gilgit-Baltistan Phase-I (Revised)” was also considered and approved at with rationalized scope and cost of Rs9,148.509 million with FEC of Rs1,679.274 million. The project will be executed by W&P Dept, Gilgit-Baltistan in Districts Gilgit, Hunza, and Skardu in GB region.

Ministry of Communication submitted a summary regarding the project “Dualization of road from Chistan to Chak no 46/3R via Dahrnawala (41.154 km) including two-lane Link Road from Dahrnawala to Chaki 175m (4.859 km)” to be executed in District Bahwalnagar of Punjab by National Highway Authority and Ministry of Communications. The project was approved by ECNEC at a total cost of Rs8,962.982 million without FEC on 50:50 cost-sharing basis between Federal Government and Government of Punjab with the condition of confirmation of Punjab Government cost share. A project submitted by the Ministry of Water Resources, namely “Construction of Awaram Dam (Revised)” was also submitted for the approval of ECNEC. The project was approved at a cost of Rs23, 579.263 without FEC. It will be executed in District Awaran of Balochistan by the Irrigation Department, Government of Balochistan. Moreover, the project is to be financed through Federal and Provincial Governments on 80:20 cost-sharing basis.

Another project of Ministry of Water Resources for “Construction of Panjgur Dam in District Panjgur, Balochistan” was also approved by the ECNEC at a revised cost of Rs22,340.59 million without FEC. The project is to be financed by both Federal and Provincial Governments on 80:20 cost-sharing basis. This project will also be executed by the Irrigation Department, Government of Balochistan in District Panjgur.

A project of Government of Sindh regarding “Construction/Re-construction of Existing Schools in Sindh affected by Rain/Flood 2022 in Sindh (1800 units)” was also considered and approved at a cost of Rs12,338.294 million with 50:50 cost-sharing basis between the Federal Government and Government of Sindh with the condition to fulfil the incomplete observations in accordance with the decision of CDWP. The project is to be executed by School Education & Literacy Department (SE&LD) Sindh in various districts. The project is to be financed through PSDP (2023-24).

Lastly, an already approved Project of Government of Sindh, namely “Sindh “Solar Energy Project (SSEP)” with an updated cost of Rs27,418.13 million was also reconsidered. The meeting was updated on the site of the implementation of the project and substantial savings in the electricity units.