15 die in accidents

LAHORE: Around 15 people died, whereas 1,250 were injured in 1,235 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of these, 627 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 623 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams. The majority (72%) involved motorbikes. Furthermore, the analysis showed that 653 drivers, 48 underage drivers, 128 pedestrians, and 484 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

Valuables burnt: Valuables reduced to ashes in two different incidents reported in different parts of the City. Reportedly, the first fire case was reported in a room of Doctors Hostel at Services Hospital.

Reportedly, fire broke out due to short circuit. Nearby people alerted rescue teams. Fire-fighters reached the spot on information and extinguished fire. The other fire case was reported in basement of a medical complex on Collage Road.