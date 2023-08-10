Cabinet okays first music policy of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Federal cabinet has approved first music policy of Pakistan.According to sources Cabinet met under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and accorded approval to first music policy Wednesday. No change of legal or administrative or policy level was made in the music sector after 1970 so far.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb had worked out draft for the development and revival of music industry along with film and drama industry. New music policy will address the problems related to piracy copy right and others facing the music industry.

Public performance production distribution duration mechanical and communication rights are being integrated into legal structure. These steps will go to sort out users and licenses problem. Music industry will flourish this way. The basic legal rights of the music workers will be protected and monopolisation will end.All the demands and problems facing the music stakeholders including copy right will stand resolved.