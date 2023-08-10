Officials review security situation in Lower SW

WANA: District Police Officer Lower South Waziristan Farman Ullah along with other officers visited the Spin area to inspect the security situation and meet local tribal elders.

On the occasion, necessary instructions were issued to the cops regarding security. The DPO also met local tribal elders and listened to various problems with regard to law and order.

The elders appreciated the DPO for playing his role in resolving a dispute between the Wazir Zalikhel and Dottani tribes recently.

They assured the DPO that they would never take the law into their own hands and expressed confidence in the Lower Waziristan police force.The officer thanked the local elders for trusting the police and for their cooperation in controlling crime.