Hazardous smoke Up to 14 brick kilns sealed in Haripur

ABBOTTABAD: Environmental Protection Agency has sealed 14 brick kilns in Haripur for emanating, creating hazardous smoke from the chimneys in populated areas.

The action was taken while complying with the directives of the Federal Ombudsman. A complaint by the affected villages in Haripur district was filed with the Federal Ombudsman regional secretariat in Abbottabad against Federal and Provincial Environmental Protection Agency ( EPA) about the alarming levels of hazardous smoke emanating from the chimneys of brick kilns situated in populated areas of Haripur.

As per EPA laws, all the brick kilns are bound to convert business on Zigzage technology, and the EPA is assigned to ensure strict compliance. This agency is mandated to conduct regular supervision of industrial activities that could lead to hazardous emissions. The Federal Ombudsman Secretariat regional office in Abbottabad intervened and urged all stakeholders to take immediate action to either convert to the new Zigzag technology or seal non-compliant brick kilns. The directives forced the EPA to permanently seal 14 brick kilns found violating the provision of environmental protection laws.