Railways Police return bag of gold to its owner

LAHORE: Railways Police Help Desk Lahore Railway Station returned a passenger’s bag containing gold worth Rs500,000 and other valuables.
The incident unfolded when Omar Maskin, a traveller with his family from Karachi to Lahore aboard the Tezgam Express, accidentally left his bag in the train at Lahore Railway Station.
On realising the mistake, Omar Maskin promptly reported the missing bag to the Railway Police Help Desk Station.The Railway Police took the bag into custody and conducted a thorough inspection to determine its contents.
The Railway Police immediately set out to locate the rightful owner of the bag, through the school books found within the bag.
