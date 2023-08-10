Punjab cabinet approves amendments to Punjab Drugs Rules of 2007

LAHORE: The 22nd provincial cabinet meeting was convened at the CM’s Office, chaired by caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi. During the meeting, a significant initiative was announced launching a comprehensive cleaning and sanitation programme in Punjab’s rural areas.

The cabinet granted approval for the commencement of this programme in rural union councils across the province. The inauguration of this endeavour, scheduled for August 14, will be officiated by the CM himself.

Emphasising the importance of a successful programme, the CM instructed the formulation of a robust strategy. The proposal to levy fees for cleaning and sanitation from smaller houses was rejected by Mohsin Naqvi.

Additionally, a ministerial committee was established during the meeting to devise protocols for the admission process in medical and dental colleges. The creation of the Board of Management for Dera Ghazi Khan Medical College was also sanctioned.

Further decisions included entrusting the management of Rawalpindi Institute of Urology to Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute, and authorising the recruitment of 6,000 nurses to address the shortage in Punjab. The CM emphasised the swift completion of the nurses’ recruitment process.

Approval was granted for the admission policy for government medical and dental colleges in the current fiscal year. Furthermore, the reconstruction of Lady Willingdon Hospital was added to the annual development programme. The cabinet also approved amendments to the Punjab Drugs Rules of 2007.

In a bid to enhance education, the establishment of a university in Gujranwala was given a go-ahead and included in the current fiscal year’s annual development programme. The formation of CM’s Task Force for Forests and Wildlife was also approved. Other initiatives encompassed the rehabilitation of Faisalabad’s drainage system and the creation of a public park on the former vegetable market site in Faisalabad. Mauza Saidoanna ‘s inclusion in the Sargodha Development Authority was approved, along with a restructuring of the Punjab Film Censor Board.

In the meeting, re-issuance of funds of Rs2.180 billion for the programme ‘ASPIRE’ of the Department of Schools Education and Rs16.770 billion for 19 projects of cooperation of various international development partners was approved. To enhance the training of ASIs and SIs, amendments to the Police Rules of 1934 were ratified.

The chief minister briefed the cabinet on his visit to Uzbekistan, highlighting the strengthened cooperation in agriculture, particularly seed development.Attendees included provincial ministers, advisers, chief secretary, IGP and the officers concerned.

Terms Uzbek visit extremely fruitful

After a successful visit to Uzbekistan, caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi returned to City here Wednesday.

In a statement, the CM stated that the trip to Uzbekistan was extremely fruitful. Important meetings were held with Bukhara Governor, ministers for agriculture, textiles and other Uzbek officials.

An agreement was reached to enhance cooperation in seed development for increased production of cotton and wheat, he added. During the meeting with Bukhara Governor, a proposal to declare Multan and Bukhara sister cities was agreed upon.

Similarly, Uzbek officials assured of full cooperation for the advancement of the agricultural sector. A committee led by the chief secretary and the secretary agriculture will take steps for collaboration in the agriculture field.

The CM concluded by expressing profound gratitude for the warmth and hospitality extended by the government and citizens of Uzbekistan. Such gestures of goodwill and friendship will forever remain etched in his memory, he added.

Canadian envoy vows technical support to tackle smog

Canada’s High Commissioner, Leslie Scanlon, met with Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at the Chief Minister’s Office. The discussions revolved around bolstering cooperation in the domains of agriculture, environment, health, and women’s empowerment.

The Canadian envoy pledged technical support to tackle environmental challenges, particularly smog, and commended the Punjab government’s effective anti-polio initiatives.

The CM highlighted the strong and amicable relations between Pakistan and Canada, stressing the need to enhance collaboration across diverse sectors. He expressed eagerness for Canada’s assistance in advancing oilseed development and addressing smog-related issues especially in cities like Lahore.

Mohsin Naqvi revealed that the Punjab government had charted plans for a sprawling botanical garden spanning 5 thousand acres, aimed at enhancing Lahore’s environment.