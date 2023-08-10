Vocational courses launched for street children

PESHAWAR: Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) on Wednesday started free technical and vocational courses to educate street children and equip them with skills.

Deputy Commissioner Shah Fahad, during his visit to the center in University Town, said that the programme was aimed to make the street children useful citizens so that they could easily get jobs or start their own trade in the future.During the six-month-long courses, the street children including males and females and aged 11 to 15 years would be trained in different professional courses.