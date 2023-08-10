Political parties concerned over census results

PESHAWAR: Representatives of various political parties on Wednesday expressed concern over the results of National Census -2023 by saying that the population of KP had been shown less than actual.

They said this while speaking at a seminar on the “National Census-2023 and its effects on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa”. It was organized by the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS).

IRS Chairman Dr Mohammad Iqbal Khalil, Inayatullah Khan of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Pakistan People’s Party’s Ahmad Khan Kundi, Awami National Party’s Salahuddin, Javed Khalil and Prof Fazlur Rehman Qureshi addressed the seminar.

The speakers said the new census would leave adverse effects on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the increase in population of the province has been shown less than the average rise in the population of the country, while in certain districts decrease in population has been recorded.

They said the Council of Common Interests (CCI) was incomplete and the caretaker government had no authority to approve the results of the census. The speakers felt the caretaker governments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab overstepped their mandate by approving the census’ results, while the CCI had no right to approve the results.

They urged the political forces to raise a voice for the rights of the province irrespective of their political affiliations. Inayatullah Khan said there was unrest among the people of the province over the results of the census.

Millions of people hailing from KP are residing abroad and the rules should be relaxed for counting them, he suggested.The JI leader said the family count in several areas of the province have shown a decrease instead of an increase.

He said that the demarcation of National Assembly constituencies would be made on the basis of the population. Inayatullah Khan said that 82 percent of the shares of National Finance Commission (NFC) are disbursed on the basis of population and the alleged flaws in the recent census would inflict heavy losses on the KP.

Ahmad Khan Kundi said the census was very important for policy-making and planning as most of the resources were distributed on the basis of population. The PPP leader said ignoring the results of the recent census would be tantamount to criminal negligence.

He said that questions are being raised over the digital census as families in KP had been recorded greater than individuals. Salahuddin said that KP has been subjected to injustice and excesses and the practice continued to date. He said the province was not being given its constitutional rights and the ANP would not remain silent over the issue.

Dr Iqbal Khalil said the rate of the increase in population of KP has been shown the least. He said the difference of National Assembly seats between KP and Sindh was just one.

Dr Iqbal Khalil said the number of NA seats for erstwhile Fat in 1977 was six out of the total 137 and the number of MNAs was the same for those areas in the House of 272. He said the NA constituencies for KP have been decreased from 51 to 46 in the new census.

Similarly, the reserved seats for women from the province would be decreased by one. The six in NA seats taken from KP would be given to Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan. Each province will get two seats each. “This is not acceptable to KP and a united voice needs to be raised against it,” he stressed.