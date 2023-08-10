PLF leader concerned over social and economic problems

ABBOTTABAD: President of the People’s Lawyers Forum (PLF) Hazara chapter, Mehdi Zaman Khan, has expressed concern over multiple social and economic problems faced by the country and has called for corrective steps.

“The country is passing through a very critical phase as it is facing a host of social as well as economic problems including poor administration and increasing lawlessness,” he said while talking to a group of reporters at his office here on Wednesday.

Mehdi Zaman Khan is a senior lawyer and has served as president of the High Court Bar Association Abbottabad in the past. The PLF that he heads in the Hazara division, is affiliated with the Pakistan People’s Party which is part of the 13-party ruling coalition at the Centre.

Mehdi Zaman expressed concern over the legislation made by the Parliament in what he called in hasty manners and alleged that these laws were not meant for public interest.He criticized the frequent and high hikes in the utilities charges as these had burdened the general public and needed to be reversed.

The PLF chief was worried about the alleged sexual harassment of women students at the Islamia University at Bahawalpur.The senior lawyer lamented that the government had failed to provide social and legal justice to the public at large. He voiced anger at the alleged torture by the wife of a judge on the 14-year-old housemaid, Rizwana, in Lahore. He called for justice for the victim and her family.