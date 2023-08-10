Govt asked to restore cellular network in Shakai

WANA: A group of tribal elders here on Wednesday asked the government to restore the cellular network and 3G/4G internet services in Shakai tehsil in Lower South Waziristan. Speaking at a press conference here, the tribal elders asked the federal government and military leadership to help restore the cellular network and 3G/4G services in Shakai valley.

Malik Kalamuddin Wazir, Pir Zar Kalam Wazir and social worker Din Muhammad Wazir were also present.

They said the people of Tiarza and Shakai tehsils would stage a sit-in against the suspension of cellular network and internet services. The elders added that the people from Tiarza and Shakai, who worked abroad, could not talk to their families because of the cellular network and internet connectivity in their areas.

Inam Jan said that the local people had time and again requested the local authorities and held meetings with them in a bid to seek their help to resolve this issue, but to no avail. “The local people are left with the only option to stage a protest,” he remarked.

Inam Jan appealed to the members of the political parties, elected representatives and people from all walks of life to participate in the sit-in. It may be noted that mobile network and internet services are suspended in most areas, including Shakai, in Lower South Waziristan due to which people are facing a host of problems.