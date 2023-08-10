Investigation termed backbone of police dept

SHANGLA: Speakers at a seminar here on Wednesday said that investigation was the backbone of the Police Department and cops should make use of modern technology and all available resources while probing cases.

The seminar was organised by the district police, wherein District Police Officer Sajjad Sahibzada, SP (r) Baharuddin Khan and DSP Headquarters Jahanzeb spoke to the participants. Those who attended the event included sub-divisional police officers, station house officers and heads of various check-posts.

The DPO said the purpose of the seminar was to improve the investigations. He said a police officer reluctant to ask questions could not become a good investigator. He further said that investigation was a sensitive and complex job, but it could be improved with hard work.

“We get salaries from the taxes of citizens, this is why the safety of their lives, property, and honour must be ensured in every way,” he added.He said that the SHOs of police stations must listen carefully to the complainants and satisfy them as part of their job. He said the cops must also ensure the registration of FIRs in cases of robberies and others.

In his speech, Baharuddin Khan said that citizens visiting the police stations should be treated equally and respectfully. He added that the cops should stay away from actions that might harm the image of the police force.