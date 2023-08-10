Provision of facilities to jail inmates: Civil society organisations pledge to support jail authorities

HARIPUR: The civil society organisations and local philanthropists on Wednesday pledged to extend maximum support to the local jail authorities in providing basic facilities of health, skill development and psychosocial support to the jail inmates.

The support was pledged at a multi-stakeholder meeting of the NGOs, public sector departments and philanthropists that was held in the conference room of Haripur Chamber of Commerce and Industry on the call of the district administration.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Human Rights and Relief Muhammad Abid chaired the meeting while the representatives of different NGOs working in the district, officials of health, prosecution, industrial development, social welfare, prison and other line agencies were in attendance on this occasion.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Human Rights and Relief Muhammad Abid briefed the participants about the problems the jail administration was exposed to because of financial constraints and asked the NGOs to divert a certain amount of funds and future projects towards Haripur jail.

He said that the provincial government was also taking steps to improve the conditions of jails but there were some certain problems related to inmates that needed to be addressed on priority basis. “And the NGOs as well as the civil society organisations and local philanthropists must step forward and help resolve those issues,” he added.

Umair Khan, the superintendent of Central Jail Haripur, shared with the audience that the resource crunch has hampered their efforts to provide healthcare services on modern lines, improving and increasing the number of lavatories and installation of ceiling fans inside the barracks and cells.

He said that the skill development education related activities for inmates also required external support and sought the support of local NGOs and philanthropists.

The representatives from NGOs highlighted the flaws in the medical and psycho therapeutic, decades old meeting (mulaqaat) system, prosecution, and payment of fines of needy prisoners related issues and outdated vocational training mechanism.

The participants also pointed out a check and balance on the area specific welfare-related claims of the local industrialists who were bound to contribute the share of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) to the wellbeing of inmates and improvement of infrastructure in Haripur jail.

The NGOs representatives expressed their commitment to extend their support to jail authorities. The vice-president Haripur Chamber of Commerce Sajid Naseem also promised on behalf of the business and industrialists community to extend their support to the prison department in addressing the inmates’ related problems.