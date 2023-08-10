MoU signed to provide assistance to mobility impaired patients

PESHAWAR: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Paraplegic Centre (PCP) and University of Engineering and Technology (UET) to provide assistance to the mobility impaired patients in the country.

Paraplegic Centre Peshawar Chief Executive Dr Syed Muhammad Ilyas and Dean Faculty of Mechanical Industrial and Chemical Engineering UET, Peshawar, Prof Dr. Sahar Noor signed the document. The senior officials of PCP and UET Peshawar were also present on the occasion.

Prof. Dr Sahar Noor said, UET Peshawar has initiated a number of projects funded by PCP in which the design of Smart Active Folding Wheel Chair (SMaCT) holds special significance in terms of its efficient design and economical aspects.

Under the project, he said, 500 SMaCT wheelchairs have been provided to the Physical Rehab Centers across Pakistan by the PCP.

He informed that another flagship project ‘Design of Assistive Devices,’ funded by Pakistan Science Foundation and PCP, was also in the final stages of completion.

“The work on related projects for improving the wheelchair is also planned in future,” he added. He added that the PCP and UET Peshawar would leave no stone unturned to do applied research in the field as part of its policy for knowledge exchange and technology transfer.

Dr Syed Muhammad Ilyas said that the initiative was a significant step towards providing vital assistance to the mobility-impaired patients in the country.

He said the SMaCT wheelchairs were made possible only with the help of the precise designing done by the expert engineers of UET Peshawar.The PCP was in the process of manufacturing the wheelchairs for many years but had faced multiple problems on its adaptability, precision and compactness aspects.

“It is an evidence of the commitment of both the Paraplegic Centre and UET Peshawar towards enhancing the quality of disabled people through customized assistive devices,” he maintained.