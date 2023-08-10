Independence Day: Preparations in full-swing for 3-day festival

KALAYA: Preparations are in full-swing for the three-day festival to celebrate the upcoming Independence Day in a befitting manner at the scenic Samana area in Orakzai tribal district.

The elders, including Habibullah, Noorman Shah and others and youths have invited people to visit the festival in Samana, one of the beautiful tourist attractions in Orakzai tribal district, and enjoy the natural beauty.

The 234 Wing of the Orakzai Scouts, the paramilitary wing of Pakistan Army, are making arrangements for the festival.The festival would kick off on August 12 and conclude on August 14, the Independence Day of Pakistan.

The festival would showcase cultural and traditional food stalls besides paragliding and other entertaining activities. The organizers have also installed tents to facilitate tourists and visitors during the festival.

The local residents said that the festival would help promote tourism, which is a good omen for people of the area.Samana is a tourist hill station, which is 6762 feet above the sea level.