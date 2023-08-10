CM launches monsoon tree plantation drive

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan on Wednesday launched monsoon tree plantation campaign 2023.

The chief minister launched the drive by planting a sapling in the lawn of the Chief Minister’s House here, said a handout.Provincial caretaker cabinet members Bakht Nawaz Khan, Barrister Feroz Jamal Kakakhel and relevant higher authorities of the Forest Department were also present on the occasion.

Briefing the chief minister about monsoon plantation drive, it was told that during the campaign, more than 13 million saplings would be planted across the province. The chief minister was also informed that under the 10 billion tree project, the total area of forests in the province has been increased by 6.3percent.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister lauded the efforts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forest and Wildlife Department in promoting tree plantation and their preservation. He said that it was gratifying that the Forest Department was taking steps under a comprehensive strategy to this effect.

“In order to overcome the challenges emerging from environmental pollution, the importance of forest has increased many fold,” he added.

The chief minister urged the public to ensure their full participation in making the ongoing plantation drive a success story. “Plantation and their preservation is our national obligation and collective responsibility; citizens should play their proactive role in this regard, so that we can give our coming generations a pollution-free and green environment,” he added.