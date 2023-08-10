PTI activist held, released in Swat

MINGORA: A local activist of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was arrested by the police and later released after the court granted him bail in Chuprial in Matta tehsil on Wednesday.
Imran Swat Khan, PTI activist and chairman of Chuprial Village Council, was arrested by the local police for staging a protest against the arrest of party chief and former prime minister Imran Khan.He was later produced in the court, which granted bail to the accused.
ISLAMABAD: Federal cabinet has approved first music policy of Pakistan.According to sources Cabinet met under Prime...
WANA: District Police Officer Lower South Waziristan Farman Ullah along with other officers visited the Spin area to...
ABBOTTABAD: Environmental Protection Agency has sealed 14 brick kilns in Haripur for emanating, creating hazardous...
GHALLANAI: The district administration here on Wednesday distributed compensation cheques and other goods among the 42...
LAHORE: Railways Police Help Desk Lahore Railway Station returned a passenger’s bag containing gold worth...
LAHORE: The 22nd provincial cabinet meeting was convened at the CM’s Office, chaired by caretaker Chief Minister...