PTI activist held, released in Swat

MINGORA: A local activist of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was arrested by the police and later released after the court granted him bail in Chuprial in Matta tehsil on Wednesday.

Imran Swat Khan, PTI activist and chairman of Chuprial Village Council, was arrested by the local police for staging a protest against the arrest of party chief and former prime minister Imran Khan.He was later produced in the court, which granted bail to the accused.