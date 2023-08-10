Humid, cloudy weather forecast in most of KP

PESHAWAR: Provincial Meteorological Center here on Wednesday predicted that mainly hot, humid, and partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the province.
However, it said that isolated rains-thunderstorm associated with gusty winds are likely to occur over Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Shangla, Chitral, Upper Dir, Swat, Buner, Malakand, Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Orakzai, North & South Waziristan, Tank, Bannu, Laki Marwat, DI Khan, Bajaur and Mohmand districts.
The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 38/27, Chitral 36/17, Timergara 34/23, Dir 33/16, Mirkhani 38/16, Kalam 28/11, Drosh 34/19, Saidu Sharif 34/17, Pattan 36/23, Malam Jabba 25/15, Takht Bhai 35/26.
