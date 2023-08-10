Police Act implementation: Public Liaison Councils set up in 3 merged districts

PESHAWAR: The Police Department has established Public Liaison Councils in Mohmand, Bajaur and Orakzai districts as the KP merged districts are making progress in implementing the KP Police Act-2017.

The councils have elected representatives and community members at the village council level, said a press release issued here on Wednesday. These are entrusted with responsibilities to foster a safer and more harmonious environment for the residents. Serving a diverse range of functions, the council members will have to regulate the use of loudspeakers in places such as mosques, shops, and marketplaces to curb any potential misuse.

They will support the local police in crime prevention and upholding public order. The council members will play a role in promptly alerting the authorities about potential tensions in the area that might escalate into violence.

Additionally, they will be instrumental in reporting issues affecting the general public, identifying new tenants in the locality, and bringing attention to instances of hate speech or any anti-social activities that could impact the community negatively. During law-and-order situations, the local police will promptly seek the assistance of the councils to resolve issues.

Moreover, to maintain a record of information provided by the committees, registers will be maintained at the police stations for each village and neighborhood.Station house officers will conduct monthly meetings with council members to review their performance and ensure transparency.