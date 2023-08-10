BISP’s Nashonuma Programme reaches 770,000 beneficiaries

Islamabad: The Country Director of World Food Programme (WFP) Chris Kaye called on Shazia Marri, Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme, at latter’s office today.

Ms. Shazia Marri said that the Benazir Nashonuma Programme has transitioned and expanded beyond its initial pilot project phase, now encompassing the entire country. Presently, Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) is providing support to 770,000 lactating mothers and infants through 488 Facilitation Centers spread across Pakistan, delivering both Special Nutritious Food (SNF) and cash stipends.

The Federal Minister expressed her gratitude for the technical assistance provided by WFP to the BISP's Benazir Nashonuma Programme. She highlighted that this initiative facilitates 770,000 mothers and children with specialised nutritious food and cash stipends. Additionally, she shared that BISP is in the process of implementing an innovative payment mechanism. Through the introduction of the ‘Benazir Social Protection Account’ under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), the government is taking a significant stride towards ensuring transparency in cash disbursements. This novel payment system empowers women by enabling them to choose their preferred banks, ensuring direct payments into their accounts for convenient withdrawals. The Country Director of WFP commended BISP for its commendable service delivery and pledged to continue the partnership between WFP and BISP, particularly in addressing the critical requirements of vulnerable individuals, especially during times of crises. Secretary BISP Amer Ali Ahmad and DG (CCT) were also present in the meeting.