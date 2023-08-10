Public decry failure of PDM to address public grievances

Islamabad:The majority of people in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition government which they termed poor and failing to address public grievances in their time of 16 months. History will never forget the dark era of the PDM coalition government when the public faced a massive increase in prices of almost everything in 16 months, people of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad told ‘The News’ here on Tuesday.

In 16 months of PDM coalition government, people have been literally crying due to skyrocketing prices of all items in which rates of sugar jumped by 80 per cent from Rs85 to Rs155 per kilogram, ‘Atta’ by 114 per cent from Rs1400 to Rs3000 on a 20-kilogram bag, Naan per piece increased by 100 per cent from Rs15 to Rs30, ghee by 28 per cent from Rs470 to Rs600, poultry birds jumped by 59 per cent from Rs290 to Rs460 per kilogram. Tea pack of 900-gram was being sold at Rs1350 but in PDM era the price increased to Rs1750, 1-kilogram rice was selling at Rs310 but now it is selling at Rs425, Mix Haleem Powder was selling at Rs190 but now it is selling at Rs325, all kinds of shaving blade packet were selling at Rs50 but now it is selling at Rs90, 1-litre milk was selling at Rs130 but now it is selling at Rs180 to Rs200, 1-kilogram mutton was available at Rs1400 but now it is sold at Rs2000 and beef is selling at Rs1100 against Rs650.

Prices of all kinds of cold drinks, dry milk, porridge, red chili, pulses, washing powder, soap, toothpaste, washroom cleaner, books and notebooks, pens and pencils, clothes, shoes, and several other items increased its prices by 100 per cent in 16 months of PDM coalition government. Similarly, petrol prices increased by 82 per cent from Rs150 to Rs273 per liter, Diesel increased by 90 per cent from Rs144 to Rs274 per liter, Cement 50-kg bag increased by 31 per cent from Rs870 to Rs1140, Sona Urea 50-kg bag increased by 63 per cent from Rs2092 to Rs3408, Steel Bar per tonne increased by 23 per cent from Rs216000 to Rs265000.

The business community said that in 16 months, the PDM coalition government not only damaged the living standard of the common man but also collapsed all kinds of businesses due to the imposition of taxes and general sales tax (GST). This PDM government imposed 18 per cent GST while 18.5 per cent tax on the sale and purchase of the property. This PDM government allowed all deputy commissioners to increase DC rates of property by 20 to 25 per cent, the business community denounced.

All Pakistan Traders Association (Punjab) President Sharjeel Mir also strongly condemned PDM coalition government policies. He said that the PDM coalition government has killed the public through ever-increasing inflation, POL prices, gas prices, GST, and other baseless taxes in 16 months, he said.

Muhammad Mukhtar, a common citizen said that they were leading a tough life for over three and half years but the PDM coalition government added fuel to the fire. The PDM coalition government had completely forgotten the public and its problems, he claimed. Corruption was in full bloom in all government departments in 16 months while poor people faced worst kind of humiliation during these 16 months, he strongly denounced.