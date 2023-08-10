Tree plantation drive begins

LAHORE:A tree plantation campaign has been started by a footwear brand in collaboration with World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) for environmental well-being of urban communities.
As per campaign, the process of planting 4,000 saplings in two major cities, including Lahore and Faisalabad, has initiated on the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Kala Shah Kaku Campus.
