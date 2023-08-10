Closing ceremony of solo exhibition

LAHORE:Punjab University College of Art & Design (CAD) organised the closing ceremony of a solo exhibition of Azadi artworks of Azmat Ali here on Wednesday.
On this occasion, PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Dean Faculty of Arts and Humanities Prof Dr Amra Raza, Principal CAD Prof Dr Sumera Jawad, Assistant Professor Azmat Ali, faculty members and students were present. In his address, Dr Khalid Mahmood praised the artist for creating excellent works.
