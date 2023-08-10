 
August 10, 2023
Traces of Budhism found

By Our Correspondent
August 10, 2023

Punjab University Department of Archeology’s team has found traces of Buddhism for the first time in the history of central Punjab. In this regard, a press conference will be held at Lahore Press Club on Thursday (today) at 3 pm. PU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Chairman Archeology Department Dr Muhammad Hameed and Secretary Tourism Asif Bilal Lodhi will give a media briefing.