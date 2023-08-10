Governor praises medal-winning special athletes

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman said that the players who won medals in international level sports competitions and made the nation proud are true heroes and the asset to the country. He said that brave people like them were an example for other members of the society.

He said this while addressing a ceremony organised by Social Welfare and Baitul Mal Department at the Governor’s House on Wednesday in honour of 83 athletes who won medals in Berlin Special Olympics. Provincial Minister for Social Welfare Dr Javed Akram, Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz and Director General Social Welfare Mudassar Riaz Malik were also present in the ceremony. Addressing the ceremony, the governor said that healthy activities like sports inculcate positive qualities such as discipline in the youth. Government is taking many steps to develop sports fields and promote sports at all levels, he added.

Provincial Minister for Social Welfare Dr Javed Akram and Sports Adviser Wahab Riaz also addressed the ceremony and congratulated the special players on winning medals in Berlin Special Olympics. Mudassar Riaz on this occasion informed about the steps being taken by his department for the welfare of special people.