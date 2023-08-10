Under-training cops visit PSCA

LAHORE:A delegation of police officers undergoing training at Chuhng Training Centre visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority here on Wednesday.

The 40-member delegation of the promotion course was briefed by the Safe Cities officers about the working of the authority. On this occasion, the delegation visited the operations and monitoring centre, 15 emergency help centres, call dispatch control centre and also briefed about the e-challenging system. Visiting safe cities for awareness of modern infrastructure is an essential part of the training courses of security institutions. The delegation was told that the Punjab Safe Cities Authority Electronic Data Analysis Centre had provided digital evidence in more than 20,000 cases.

On this occasion, the police officers participating in the delegation expressed their views and said that Safe City cameras were providing full support in police operations and investigations. The plan is very important for the guidance of law enforcement agencies. For that, the scope of the Safe Cities project will have to be extended to the whole of Punjab.