LWMC prepares zero-waste plan for I Day

LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has prepared a zero-waste cleanliness plan for Independence Day as special staff has been appointed in this regard.

In a press statement issued here Wednesday, LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din, said that operation teams were determined to maintain the beauty of the City, and officers had been appointed to ensure the cleanliness at recreational places, parks, bus stands, major roads, intersections, and other important places across the City. He added that, along with the washing of all the main and central roads, the scraping and washing process was also going on at the center dividers and roadsides. Further, it has been decided to take strict action against shopkeepers who throw garbage on the dividers. According to LWMC spokesperson, the zero-waste operation was continued in view of the Independence Day celebrations. With the help of more than 30 workers and five vehicles, a special cleaning operation was carried out in Allama Town to make the area zero-waste.