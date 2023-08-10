‘Timely treatment can help prevent hepatitis B, C’

LAHORE:Hepatitis B and C are extremely deadly viruses that cause countless diseases and deaths worldwide, at least one person can be affected by this virus in every family in Pakistan and there are certain measures required to be taken to overcome this disease.

‘The majority of the population do not get their medical checkup due to lack of awareness as well as economic and social problems. It is necessary to give more awareness to the new generation and for this purpose for the elimination of this disease,’ said Prof AL-Fareed Zafar, Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute during the awareness walk held at Lahore General Hospital on Wednesday.

Prof Ghiyas-un-Nabi Tayyab, Prof Akif Dilshad, MS Dr Khalid bin Aslam, Dr Shafqat Rasool, Dr Mehreen Zaman, Dr Ghiyasul Hasan, Dr Farwa Javed, Dr Sidra Rasheed, Dr Asim Hameed, Dr Ehsanullah, Shahnaz Dar and other health professionals participated in the walk.

Principal PGMI stressed that apart from organising special lectures in educational institutions, it is also important to add a chapter about Hepatitis B and C in their syllabus. He said that where people spend a lot of money on their food, they should also go for blood screening at least once a year to determine that they are not suffering from any kind of viral infection. If any disease appears in the blood screening result, it can be controlled by providing timely treatment to the patients. Principal AMC said that Prof Dr Ghiyas-un-Nabi Tayyab has established a state-of-the-art diagnostic centre for hepatitis at LGH, where world-class modern equipment is available and doctors also attend on daily at Outdoor Department while a separate ward for Gastroenterology has also been established to ensure timely treatment of such patients. Prof Al-Fareed expressed hope that Prof Akif Dilshad and his team under the guidance of Prof Ghiyas-un-Nabi Tayyab would not only start a campaign for hepatitis patients on a war footing basis, but also educate young doctors regarding modern methods of prevention and treatment of this disease.

Talking to the media, Prof Al-Fareed Zafar said that there is a wrong impression among the general public that hepatitis B and C are spread through contaminated water and food items. He clarified that the virus is not transmitted through water but through the blood and secretions of patients is transmitted from a healthy patient, so to prevent the transmission of this virus, the instruments used in the operation theatre, barber shops and dentists’ clinics should be sterilised, for which public awareness is very important because quacks, barbers sitting on the side of the road and cleaning teeth and ears are the main cause of rapid spread of this virus. He further said that 328 million people worldwide are currently suffering from various types of hepatitis while 1,750,000 new cases of hepatitis C are coming every year, which is very alarming. He said that in 2015, 1.34 million deaths occurred due to hepatitis since 2000 and these figures must be taken seriously.

Medical experts highlighted that according to the research report of Gastroenterology Organisation, Pakistan is the third largest country affected by Hepatitis C in the world and more than 111 people die as a result of Hepatitis B and C every day. They said that the number of people suffering from both diseases in Pakistan is more than one and a half million, of which the majority do not know about their disease. They said that deaths due to hepatitis, TB, dengue, malaria and AIDS are more than normal in Pakistan. They said that according to the World Health Organisation, 71 million people in the world are suffering from hepatitis C epidemic, of which 10 percent or 71 million people are found in Pakistan, as a result of the complications of this contagious disease and 40,000 people die every year. They added that complications like hepatitis also cause liver cancer, so the slogan of prevention is better than cure should be followed because this is the best way to prevent hepatitis and we can save our future generations from this deadly disease.