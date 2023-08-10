Scattered rain forecast

LAHORE:Hot and humid weather followed by scattered rain was witnessed in the City here on Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
The scattered rain was witnessed in the evening in various localities, including Township, Model Town, Faisal Town, Samanabad, Gulshan-e-Ravi, Shahdara, Bhatti Gate, Riwaz Garden, Iqbal Town and Wapda Town.
Met officials said a shallow westerly wave was present over upper parts of the country. They predicted that hot and humid weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower was expected in upper Punjab, Islamabad, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir. Dust storm/dust raising winds were likely in central and southern districts of Sindh while rain-thunderstorm was expected in southeast/coastal areas during the period.
Rainfall was also recorded in some cities, including Sialkot, Jhelum, Gujrat and Rawalakot. Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Dalbandin where mercury reached 44°C, while in Lahore, it was 35.8°C and minimum was 27.3°C.
