HEC declares FJMU Pro VC best teacher

Pro-Vice-Chancellor and Dean Faculty of Surgery FJMU, Prof Kamran Khalid Khawaja has been awarded as Best University Teacher of the country in the category of Life Sciences and Medicine by the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan for the year 2022.

Prof Kamran Khalid Khawaja is one of the renowned general surgeon and medical teacher of the country. He is serving at the Fatima Jinnah Medical University as Professor of Surgery since 2013.

During his tenure, he has been assigned various challenging positions, including Editor in Chief of Journal of FJMU, Director QEC, Convener Institutional Review and Ethical Board of FJMU, Dean Faculty of Surgery, and currently as the Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the University.