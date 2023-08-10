Proposals finalised for public treatment in Social Security Hospitals

LAHORE:The three-member ministerial committee constituted by Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, has finalised recommendations with regard to the expenditures to be incurred on treatment of public in Social Security Hospitals in the province.

Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir, who was the convener of the said committee, told that Minister Specialised Healthcare Dr Javed Akram and Education Minister Mansoor Qadir participated in the three meetings of the ministers' committee for the drafting recommendations for this purpose. Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan, Secretary Labour Faisal Farid and Commissioner Social Security Nadia Saqib also attended these meetings. Dr Jamal Nasir informed that in case of cardiac procedures of patients from general public in Social Security Hospitals, 70 percent of the cost will be paid through health card, while the remaining 30 percent will be borne by the Punjab government.

The minister told that for all other operations of general patients at these hospitals, the expenditure will be charged at Universal Health Insurance (Health Card) rates. He informed that all the expenses incurred for C-Section of general female patients for childbirth will be paid by the Punjab government. A revolving fund will be established for this purpose, he added.

Dr Jamal informed that these recommendations have been forwarded to the Chief Minister Punjab for further necessary action. However, the implementation of these recommendations will be subject to the consent of the governing board of social security, he added.

Dr Jamal said that the industrial workers will now have the facility of treatment in social security hospitals in the evening as well. The facilities exceeding the needs of the industrial workers in the social security hospitals will only be utilised for the treatment of general public. Social security will ensure the provision of better health facilities to the patients coming to the hospitals, he added.