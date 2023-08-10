23 LDA-owned shops worth millions reclaimed

LAHORE:Teams of LDA conducted a major action against illegal constructions, commercialisation and encroachment mafia in different areas of the City here Wednesday.

The action was started on the directions of Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, officials said, adding LDA teams reclaimed 23 LDA-owned shops worth millions of rupees situated at Do Morya Pul and Teezab Market. These shops had been illegally occupied for a long time.

Meanwhile, Teams of Town Planning IV, conducted operations in different areas and demolished several illegal commercial properties.

LDA teams partially demolished an illegal commercial plaza in Sunny Park, an illegal commercial structures adjacent to Plot No 323 Iqbal Avenue, an illegal commercial hall demolished in Jafar Town, several illegal shops were demolished in B Block, Architect Society and several illegal constructions near LDA Avenue One Chowk on Raiwind Road were also demolished. Similarly, several illegal commercial constructions on Abdul Sattar Edhi Road were also demolished. The operation was carried out by Director Housing II Wasim Zafar and Director Town Planning IV Ali Nusrat under the supervision of Additional DG Housing Captain (R) Shahmeer Iqbal.

LDA enforcement personnel carried out the operation with the help of heavy machinery and vigilant police teams. Traffic police, district administration and civil defence personnel were also present at the spot. Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA instructed that encroachment on government land would not be tolerated at any cost and strict legal action would be taken against violators.