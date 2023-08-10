Valuables burnt

Valuables reduced to ashes in two different incidents reported in different parts of the City. Reportedly, the first fire case was reported in a room of Doctors Hostel at Services Hospital. Reportedly, fire broke out due to short circuit. Nearby people alerted rescue teams. Fire-fighters reached the spot on information and extinguished fire. The other fire case was reported in basement of a medical complex on Collage Road. No loss of life or injury was reported.