Thursday August 10, 2023
Valuables burnt

By Our Correspondent
August 10, 2023

Valuables reduced to ashes in two different incidents reported in different parts of the City. Reportedly, the first fire case was reported in a room of Doctors Hostel at Services Hospital. Reportedly, fire broke out due to short circuit. Nearby people alerted rescue teams. Fire-fighters reached the spot on information and extinguished fire. The other fire case was reported in basement of a medical complex on Collage Road. No loss of life or injury was reported.