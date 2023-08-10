15 die in road accidents in 24 hours

Around 15 people died, whereas 1,250 were injured in 1,235 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of these, 627 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 623 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams. The majority (72%) involved motorbikes.

Furthermore, the analysis showed that 653 drivers, 48 underage drivers, 128 pedestrians, and 484 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 313 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 318 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 99 in Faisalabad with 91 victims and at third Multan with 95 accidents and 98 victims.