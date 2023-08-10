Three arrested for helping PO to flee

LAHORE:Gowalmandi Police have arrested three suspects for helping to flee a proclaimed offender hiding at Dera of Tipu Truckanwala.
Reportedly, a Gowalmandi police team had raided the hideout on the information of giving shelter to a proclaimed offender (PO). As the police raided the suspects offered resistance helping the PO to flee from the scene. Police arrested the three suspects identified as Amjad, Shafi Ullah and Mukhtar.
They also recovered one riffle, Kalashnikov, two pistols, bullets and liquor bottles from their custody.
