Canadian envoy vows technical support to tackle smog

Canada's High Commissioner, Leslie Scanlon, met with Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at the Chief Minister's Office. The discussions revolved around bolstering cooperation in the domains of agriculture, environment, health, and women's empowerment.

The Canadian envoy pledged technical support to tackle environmental challenges, particularly smog, and commended the Punjab government's effective anti-polio initiatives.

The CM highlighted the strong and amicable relations between Pakistan and Canada, stressing the need to enhance collaboration across diverse sectors. He expressed eagerness for Canada's assistance in advancing oilseed development and addressing smog-related issues especially in cities like Lahore.

Mohsin Naqvi revealed that the Punjab government had charted plans for a sprawling botanical garden spanning 5 thousand acres, aimed at enhancing Lahore's environment. Efforts to combat smog and secure a clean environment for the younger generation are being actively pursued.

He noted that the comprehensive measures taken to offer maximal facilities to farmers, resulting in substantial savings of 3 billion dollars through successful cotton cultivation this year. In response, the Canadian High Commissioner affirmed the intention to deepen cooperation with the Punjab government.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Ministers SM Tanveer and Amir Mir, along with chief secretary, IGP, Chairman of the Planning and Development Board, secretaries and Senior Political Officer Muhammad Zubair.