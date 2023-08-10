Terms Uzbek visit extremely fruitful

After a successful visit to Uzbekistan, caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi returned to City here Wednesday. In a statement, the CM stated that the trip to Uzbekistan was extremely fruitful. Important meetings were held with Bukhara Governor, ministers for agriculture, textiles and other Uzbek officials.

An agreement was reached to enhance cooperation in seed development for increased production of cotton and wheat, he added. During the meeting with Bukhara Governor, a proposal to declare Multan and Bukhara sister cities was agreed upon.

Similarly, Uzbek officials assured of full cooperation for the advancement of the agricultural sector. A committee led by the chief secretary and the secretary agriculture will take steps for collaboration in the agriculture field.

The CM concluded by expressing profound gratitude for the warmth and hospitality extended by the government and citizens of Uzbekistan. Such gestures of goodwill and friendship will forever remain etched in his memory, he added.