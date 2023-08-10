11 dead in France holiday home fire ‘tragedy’

WINTZENHEIM, France: At least 11 people were killed in eastern France on Wednesday when a fire tore through a holiday lodging being used by a group of adults with learning disabilities, officials said.
The fire at the timbered residence in the eastern town of Wintzenheim struck deep in the night while the guests were asleep, with many of those on the upper floor unable to react fast enough to save their lives.
The fire, which came at the height of the nation´s summer holiday season, is the deadliest in France since a blaze at a bar in the northern city of Rouen in 2016 killed 14 people. “Those on the ground floor are all alive and upstairs five people managed to escape. The eleven others died,” regional deputy prosecutor Nathalie Kielwasser said at the scene.
NEW DELHI: India´s opposition leader Rahul Gandhi condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi´s inaction over deadly...
LONDON: The UK has announced a deal with Turkiye to enhance cooperation on tackling illegal migration, which includes...
LONDON: Official sources have said that a database exists on those overseas Pakistanis who are allegedly involved in...
NEW DELHI: India’s cricket board earned a surplus of around $1.5 billion in the five years to 2021-22, the...
TEHRAN: Saudi Arabia´s embassy in Tehran has resumed operations, state media in Iran reported on Wednesday, following...
MIAMI: The mayor of the Florida city of Tampa came across a big catch during a recent fishing expedition: about 70...