11 dead in France holiday home fire ‘tragedy’

WINTZENHEIM, France: At least 11 people were killed in eastern France on Wednesday when a fire tore through a holiday lodging being used by a group of adults with learning disabilities, officials said.

The fire at the timbered residence in the eastern town of Wintzenheim struck deep in the night while the guests were asleep, with many of those on the upper floor unable to react fast enough to save their lives.

The fire, which came at the height of the nation´s summer holiday season, is the deadliest in France since a blaze at a bar in the northern city of Rouen in 2016 killed 14 people. “Those on the ground floor are all alive and upstairs five people managed to escape. The eleven others died,” regional deputy prosecutor Nathalie Kielwasser said at the scene.