Rahul Gandhi slams govt inaction on ethnic violence

NEW DELHI: India´s opposition leader Rahul Gandhi condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi´s inaction over deadly ethnic conflict in the country´s northeast on Wednesday, in his first parliamentary speech since his defamation conviction was suspended.

Modi´s administration is being forced this week to defend its conduct over months of violence in Manipur state that has killed more than 150 people.

Gandhi´s fiery address to the chamber was part of a no-confidence debate demanding the government´s resignation for letting the unrest fester for months.

“You are throwing kerosene in the whole country. You threw kerosene in Manipur, and lit a spark,” Gandhi said, with cheers from supporters and jeers from rival lawmakers. “You´re set on burning the whole country. You are killing Mother India,” he added.

Modi´s Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is regularly accused by political opponents of fomenting divisions for electoral purposes, and India will hold general elections early next year.

The ruling BJP has a large majority in the 543-member lower house, and is expected to comfortably defeat the no-confidence vote, which it has dismissed as a headline-grabbing gimmick. “India´s army can bring in peace in one day but you´re not using it,” Gandhi told fellow lawmakers.