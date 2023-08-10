UK announces deal with Turkiye to tackle illegal migration

LONDON: The UK has announced a deal with Turkiye to enhance cooperation on tackling illegal migration, which includes a new operational “centre of excellence” to be established by the Turkish National Police.
London announced the plan late on Tuesday as part of its attempts to reduce illegal migration to the UK, a key political issue. The new UK-backed centre will “enrich existing expertise in both countries with respect to activities aimed at disrupting criminal networks organising illegal journeys”, according to a statement from the interior ministry.
The UK will also deploy more officers in Turkiye to disrupt the criminal gangs who run the illegal migration routes.
