US mayor goes fishing, finds $1.1 million of cocaine

MIAMI: The mayor of the Florida city of Tampa came across a big catch during a recent fishing expedition: about 70 pounds (31.7 kilograms) of cocaine, valued at around $1.1 million, US media reported.

Jane Castor was enjoying a vacation day off Marathon, in the Florida Keys, on July 23 when a family member spotted something in the warm Atlantic waters. At first she thought it was “shade as opposed to something shady” -- perhaps small fish clustered under some debris in the ocean, she told Fox 13 news.