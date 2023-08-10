Boult back in NZ ODI squad for England tour

WELLINGTON: Seamer Trent Boult is set to play international cricket again after being named on Wednesday to the New Zealand ODI squad that will face England in September ahead of the World Cup.

Boult, 34, is set to play his first 50-overs international for 12 months after being included in the 15-man squad to face England. He was left out by the Black Caps last year after turning down a central contract to play in Australia´s lucrative Big Bash League.

Boult is back in the squad and on course to play at October´s ODI World Cup in India, after signing a "casual playing agreement" with New Zealand Cricket earlier this year.

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said it was "great to welcome Trent back into our ODI unit as he begins his preparation towards the World Cup". Boult is one of the world´s best ODI bowlers, having taken 187 wickets at that level and a further 74 for his country in Twenty20 cricket. Kyle Jamieson, who has taken 72 wickets in 16 Tests, also returns to the New Zealand white ball squad after a back injury.