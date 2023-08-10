PSB, POA officials meet today to finalise Asian Games plan

ISLAMABAD: An important meeting between Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) top officials is scheduled for Thursday (today) to finalise all details about the participation in the 19th Asian Games, starting from September 23 in Hangzhou, China.

The deadline for sending final names to the Games organisers is August 15. Director General PSB Shoaib Khoso and POA Secretary Mohammad Khalid Mehmood will discuss and finalise all important matters regarding squad departure plan and their stay in the Games Village.

“It is a very important meeting where it will be revealed when different sports teams will depart for China and what their plan of final training will be," an official said.

According to sources, there has been some increase in the list of officials and chances are that the contingent will comprise more than 300 people, including 218 athletes. The meeting will also finalize the total budget which will include teams' travelling budget, daily allowances and hotel stay expenditure of some top officials.

Pakistan has bright chances in shooting. Gulfam Joseph and Ghulam Mustafa Bashir, two of its best shooters, have already proved their mettle by qualifying for Olympics while the rest of the men’s lot is not far behind.

Usman Chand is already making moves and chances of Pakistan making a real impression in shooting can’t be ruled out. Pakistan hockey is facing a tough challenge.

Gold medal at the Asiad would mean a ticket to the Olympics while any other position would leave them playing in the Olympic qualifying round where even highly ranked teams

would try to earn a place in the top three spots and a place in the Paris Olympics.