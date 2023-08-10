Pak U14s beaten by Brazil, Czech Republic in WJT

KARACHI: Pakistan’s under-14 tennis team could not qualify for the quarterfinals after losing group matches of ITF World Junior Tennis (WJT) Finals in Prostejov on Wednesday.

In the first match of group C, Pakistan lost to Brazil when F Mamede thrashed Nabil Qayyum 6-0, 6-0 and L Moscatto smashed Amir Mazari 6-4, 6-0.

In the match against Czech Republic, Pakistan were beaten 0-6, 0-6. Unseeded Pakistan are in Group C along with third seeds Brazil, seventh seeds Czech Republic, and unseeded Korea.

According to the draws, top two nations in each group will progress to the quarter-finals while the remaining teams will face positional play-offs.

Pakistan’s poor performance in this prestigious event for which Pakistan qualified after 27 years was criticised by the local tennis fraternity.

Former Secretary Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Asif Dar while talking to ‘The News’ said that the "incompetent PTF management is responsible for this disaster" and they should be held accountable.

“The ministry concerned should set up an ad hoc body for running Pakistan Tennis Federation and order fresh elections as the current management completed its tenure in November 2022,” said Asif.