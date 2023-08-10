Suryakumar blasts India to win over WI in 3rd T20

PROVIDENCE: Suryakumar Yadav smashed 83 off 44 balls as India beat West Indies by seven wickets in the third T20 international in Guyana on Tuesday to keep the series alive.

After India lost T20 debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill cheaply in pursuit of 160, Suryakumar took charge in a dazzling innings comprising 10 fours and four sixes.

He eventually fell clipping an Alzarri Joseph full toss to deep backward square leg, but Tilak Varma finished unbeaten on 49 and captain Hardik Pandya hit the winning six with 13 balls to spare.

West Indies skipper Rovman Powell had earlier dragged his side to 159-5 with a quick-fire 40 not out after winning the toss in Providence and choosing to bat.

Brandon King made a run-a-ball 42 while fellow opener Kyle Mayers (25) and Nicholas Pooran (20) also made decent contributions for the hosts. Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, recalled in place of Ravi Bishnoi, claimed 3-28 to lead the Indian bowling attack. Axar Patel and Mukesh Kumar picked up a wicket apiece.

India cut West Indies´ lead to 2-1 in the five-match series after they lost the opener by four runs followed by Sunday´s dramatic two-wicket defeat.

West Indies won the toss

West Indies Innings:

King c & b Yadav 42

Mayers c Arshdeep b Patel 25

Charles lbw b Yadav 12

Pooran st Samson b Yadav 20

Powell (c)not out 40

Hetmyer c Varma b Mukesh 9

Shepherd not out 2

Extras: (b 1, lb 3, w 5) 9

Total: 20 Ov 159/5

Did not bat: Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

Fall of wickets: 1-55, 2-75, 3-105, 4-106, 5-123

Bowling: Pandya 3-0-18-0, Arshdeep 3-0-33-0, Patel 4-0-24-1, Chahal 4-0-33-0, Yadav 4-0-28-3, Mukesh 2-0-19-1

India Innings:

Jaiswal c Joseph b McCoy 1

Gill c Charles b Joseph 6

Yadav c King b Joseph 83

Varma not out 49

Pandya (c)not out 20

Extras: (lb 2, nb 2, w 1) 5

Total: 17.5 Ov 164/3

Did not bat: Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar

Fall of wickets: 1-6, 2-34, 3-121

Bowling: McCoy 2-0-32-1, Hosein 4-0-31-0, Joseph 4-0-25-2, Chase 4-0-28-0, Shepherd 3-0-36-0, Powell 0.5-0-10-0

Match result: India won by 7 wickets

Man of the match: Suryakumar Yadav

Umpires: Nigel Duguid, Patrick Gustard