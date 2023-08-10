Tension grips KU as student groups clash

Tensions flared up at Karachi University on Wednesday after a minor dispute between two student organisations erupted into a violent clash, leaving the campus in a state of chaos and unrest.

The altercation quickly escalated as members from both organisations engaged in a physical confrontation. Police and Rangers arrived on the scene to restore order and prevent further escalation.

District East SSP Zubair Nazir Sheikh confirmed that law enforcement personnel successfully brought the situation under control, preventing any further harm or damage.

After this incident, a clash of a similar nature reportedly unfolded at the City College in District Central. It appeared that tensions were not confined to these locations, as clashes between student organisations had also been reported in Moosa Colony earlier in the morning.

Eyewitnesses described a scene of chaos and violence, with students from both organisations resorting to physical confrontations. Kicks, punches, and sticks were freely exchanged, resulting in injuries to several individuals involved. In a shocking display of aggression, miscreants from the opposing student organisations even resorted to pelting each other with stones, using chairs as makeshift weapons until the law enforcers intervened and took control of the situation.