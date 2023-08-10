Robbers snatch Rs11.8m mobile phones from shopkeeper

A gang of four robbers escaped after stealing a bag full of mobile phones worth millions of rupees late on Tuesday night.

The major incident of robbery from a shopkeeper took place on Raja Ghazanfar Ali Khan Road where allegedly four suspects escaped after stealing a bag full of mobile phones and two cartons.

The bag contained mobile phones worth Rs11.8 million, the shopkeeper told the police, added that the robbers also took away Rs120,000 in cash while fleeing. He further told the police that he had a shop in Quaidabad and he came to pick up goods from Star City Mobile Mall in the Saddar area. The shopkeeper was going to Quaidabad with mobile, bags and cartons when the incident occurred.

The incident took place at 11:30pm within the limits of the Artillery Maidan police station. The police said that the crime scene had been examined while the suspects committed the crime without any weapon.

There were no CCTV cameras at the crime scene. Police said that it seemed that apparently, some insider could have been behind the incident. Police said a case would be registered after the shopkeeper provided the IMEI of all mobiles.