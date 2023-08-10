IBA, University of Sialkot join hands to foster family-run businesses

In a stride towards enhancing executive education and fostering innovation, the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi's Center for Executive Education (CEE) has inked an MoU with the Professional Development Center (PDC) at the University of Sialkot (USKT).

This strategic partnership seeks to establish an empowering platform in the region that will drive the growth and success of family-owned businesses through collaborative efforts in capacity building, consultancies, and research.

Distinguished personalities from both IBA and USKT graced the MoU signing ceremony, underscoring the importance of this alliance. Dr. S Akbar Zaidi, Executive Director IBA; Mr. Kamran Bilgrami, Director CEE-IBA; and Ms. Ayesha Anas Iftikhar, Program Director Family Business Programs, CEE-IBA, led the IBA delegation, while the USKT contingent was represented by Mr. Faisal Manzoor, Chairman of the Board of Governors (BOG), Mr. Muhammad Rehan Younas, Executive Director and Vice Chancellor, and other esteemed members of the university’s leadership.

Among the luminaries present were eminent figures from various chambers of commerce including Mr. Sikandar Ishfaq, President of Gujrat Chamber of Commerce & Industry; Mr. Abdul Ghafoor Malik, President of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry; Dr. Mariam Nouman, President of Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Sialkot; and Mr. Zia Ul Haq, President of Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce.

Commencing the ceremony, Mr. Bilgrami and Mr. Muhammad Yaqoob conveyed their shared enthusiasm about the transformative impact of this partnership. Mr. Bilgrami highlighted the event's significance in propelling the region's family businesses forward, while Mr. Yaqoob underscored USKT's dedication to collaborative education and its role in fostering mutual success.

Dr. S Akbar Zaidi echoed IBA’s commitment to cultivating a globally competitive knowledge ecosystem for family-run enterprises. He praised Sialkot's rich history of creativity and enterprise, noting its impressive contribution to Pakistan's exports. Dr. Zaidi expressed pride in the collaboration and IBA's commitment to mutual growth.

Dr. Navid Jamil Malik, Director PDC, USKT emphasized the partnership's potential to drive innovation and growth in executive education, while a panel discussion moderated by Ms. Aysha Anas Iftikhar explored the sustainability of family-managed businesses and the associated challenges. Panelists highlighted the collaborative benefits for family businesses and celebrated the role of women in the business landscape.

The event culminated with the official signing of the MoU between IBA-CEE and PDC-USKT, marking a pivotal milestone in advancing executive education, governance and business innovation in the region.